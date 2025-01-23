Left Menu

China Spurs Spending with Stock Investment Shift

The Chinese government is encouraging spending by mandating increased investments in domestic stocks by pensions and mutual funds. This strategy aims to rejuvenate the markets and boost consumer confidence amid economic sluggishness. The measures are aligned with the Lunar New Year, but past efforts have shown mixed results.

The Chinese government is taking decisive steps to stimulate consumer spending by mandating an increase in domestic stock investments from pensions and mutual funds. Officials in Beijing announced that mutual funds must increase their holdings in A-shares by 10% annually over the next three years, while commercial insurance funds are required to invest 30% of their new premium revenue into the stock markets.

This policy comes after a meeting of high-ranking financial authorities, including the central bank. Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, explained that these changes aim to boost the capital market's recovery by enhancing the equity allocation capacity of medium- and long-term funds. The announcement precedes the Lunar New Year, a peak season for consumer spending.

Despite a positive initial market response, with the Shanghai Composite index gaining 1.4%, historical efforts to stimulate the market have often been short-lived. Skepticism remains, as noted by analysts like Lei Meng from UBS Securities and Stephen Innes from SPI Asset Management. Although the market value management reform addresses longstanding issues, past initiatives have struggled against prevailing market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

