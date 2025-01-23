Left Menu

Russia's War Potential: Belgium's Perspective

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo shared insights at the World Economic Forum, suggesting that Russia could maintain its conflict against Ukraine for another year. He emphasized the importance of sanction packages targeting Russia's key sectors such as gas, energy, and fertilizers to weaken their economic stance.

Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:03 IST
Belgium's Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, addressed concerns at the World Economic Forum about Russia's ongoing war capabilities. He indicated that Russia may continue their military operations in Ukraine for another year.

De Croo underscored the necessity of implementing a 16th sanction package aimed explicitly at Russia's pivotal sectors, including gas, energy, and fertilizers. These measures are seen as crucial to hinder Russia's economic support for the war effort.

The Belgian Prime Minister's analysis suggests that despite existing sanctions, the Russian economy still holds enough resilience to sustain the conflict in the immediate future.

