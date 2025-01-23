Nation Honors Netaji Bose's Legacy on Parakram Diwas

In a solemn ceremony on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by laying floral tributes at Rashtrapati Bhavan, celebrating his 128th birth anniversary, designated as Parakram Diwas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage, highlighting Bose's unmatched contribution to India's independence.

Prime Minister Modi commemorated the day with a tribute on X, emphasizing Netaji's embodiment of bravery and resilience, and indicating how his vision fuels efforts to realize a prosperous India. Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, portraying Netaji as a symbol of courage and tenacity, whose remarkable life guides the nation's patriots.

Prominent political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, joined in honoring Bose. Gandhi reflected on Bose's pioneering leadership and enduring influence on India's path toward social justice and inclusion. Central to the tributes was Netaji's founding of Azad Hind Fauj, pivotal in challenging British rule, highlighting a steadfast commitment to nationalistic ideals.

The anniversary, recognized as Parakram Diwas since 2021, will feature a major event in 2025 at Barabati Fort, Cuttack—the birth city of Bose—commemorating his contributions through a multifaceted celebration. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the festivities, emphasizing the lasting significance of Bose's legacy in India's history.

Significant homage in recent years includes a 2022 hologram statue at India Gate and the naming of islands in the Andaman archipelago after Param Vir Chakra recipients in 2023, with 2024 activities held at Delhi's historic Red Fort, honoring Bose's revolutionary spirit and the INA trials.

