Left Menu

Norway's Central Bank Holds Steady: Rate Cuts Expected in March

Norway's central bank kept its interest rate at a 17-year high of 4.50%, as expected. Economists anticipate rate cuts beginning in March, aligned with other Western banks. The bank also expressed concerns about global trade barriers affecting growth and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:38 IST
Norway's Central Bank Holds Steady: Rate Cuts Expected in March

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, decided to maintain its policy interest rate at 4.50%, marking a 17-year high. This decision aligns with the unanimous forecasts made by analysts in a Reuters poll. The bank plans to initiate rate cuts starting in March, amidst changing global economic landscapes.

Governor Ida Wolden Bache noted the likelihood of a reduction in the policy rate come March, marking the first cut since May 2020. The central bank is predicted to reduce rates three times in 2025, aiming for a year-end rate of 3.75%. Updated forecasts are expected in March.

Norwegian central bankers have voiced concerns over potential increases in international trade barriers, which could hinder global growth and create uncertainty for Norway's price outlook. Meanwhile, the Norwegian crown remained stable against the euro, with most analysts predicting a rate cut to 4.25% in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025