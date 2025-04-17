ECB Signals Bold Rate Cuts as Euro Zone Faces Economic Challenges

The European Central Bank (ECB) signaled its readiness to implement substantial interest rate cuts as the euro zone grapples with economic difficulties sparked by trade tensions.

The ECB has already enacted a 25 basis point reduction, marking the seventh cut in the current policy cycle. This decision comes as the euro zone faces potential economic instability due to U.S. tariffs.

Traders now predict an increased likelihood of further rate cuts by the ECB, with over a 70% chance of a June cut. The euro has surged, while bond yields in Germany and Italy have declined, reflecting anticipated monetary policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)