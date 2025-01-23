European Markets Waver Amid Tech and Retail Setbacks

European shares receded from their peak levels on Thursday as a downturn in technology stocks and a nosedive by sportswear retailer Puma pulled indices lower.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%, retracting from an all-time high recorded a day earlier. Puma plummeted 16.1% as the company struggled with disappointing annual profits, prompting a delay in its margin targets and a decision to cut costs.

Tech stocks also tumbled, led by a 4% drop in ASML, amid concerns over potential U.S. tariffs on the EU. Meanwhile, Swedbank boosted the banks index with a better-than-expected dividend proposal, while Norway maintained its interest rate at a 17-year high.

