Left Menu

European Markets Waver Amid Tech and Retail Setbacks

European shares retreated from record highs, impacted by a drop in technology stocks and Puma's nosedive following its earnings report. The STOXX 600 decreased as Puma delayed margins and Swedbank exceeded earnings expectations, while declines in tech stocks were affected by Trump's protectionist threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:15 IST
European Markets Waver Amid Tech and Retail Setbacks

European shares receded from their peak levels on Thursday as a downturn in technology stocks and a nosedive by sportswear retailer Puma pulled indices lower.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%, retracting from an all-time high recorded a day earlier. Puma plummeted 16.1% as the company struggled with disappointing annual profits, prompting a delay in its margin targets and a decision to cut costs.

Tech stocks also tumbled, led by a 4% drop in ASML, amid concerns over potential U.S. tariffs on the EU. Meanwhile, Swedbank boosted the banks index with a better-than-expected dividend proposal, while Norway maintained its interest rate at a 17-year high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025