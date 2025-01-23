INRx's Groundbreaking Financial Collateral Report Unveiled

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency sector, INRx has unveiled its first-ever Financial Collateral Report. This comprehensive document offers an in-depth analysis of the stablecoin's financial infrastructure, shedding light on its operational parameters and reserve management.

The report details the total supply spread across networks including Polygon, Ether, and BSC, culminating in a decentralized stablecoin experience. Backed by substantial collateral exceeding its market supply, INRx maintains a robust collateral-to-supply ratio, enhancing investor trust and security.

This transparency initiative underscores INRx's dedication to setting high standards within the crypto landscape, ensuring fiscal stability and integrity. With the next report slated for April 25, the INRx Foundation continues to trailblaze in digital finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)