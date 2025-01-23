Sudan's Military Accuses RSF of Khartoum Refinery Blaze
Sudan's military has accused the paramilitary RSF of setting fire to the oil refinery in al-Jaili, Khartoum. The incident marks an escalation in tensions as both sides continue to struggle for control. The fire could severely impact the region's oil production and economic stability.
Sudan's military has launched a serious accusation against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), alleging they set fire to the Khartoum oil refinery in al-Jaili. This incident was reported on Thursday, signaling a deepening crisis in the region.
The blaze at the strategic refinery comes amidst ongoing clashes between Sudan's army and the RSF, further straining an already fragile relationship between the two factions. The impact on oil production and regional economic stability could be significant, raising further concerns about Sudan's political and economic future.
The Sudanese army's statement on social media platform X has put international focus on the internal conflict, urging a resolution to prevent further damage to essential infrastructure and maintain the country's oil production capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
