Patanjali Foods to Transform Mizoram's Oil Industry

Patanjali Foods Ltd is planning to establish an oil palm mill in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. Discussions with Chief Minister Lalduhoma focused on increasing oil palm cultivation despite challenges farmers face in the southern districts. The project aims for completion in a year, sourcing materials from local farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:57 IST
Patanjali Foods Ltd is set to bolster the oil industry in Mizoram by establishing a new oil palm mill. Official sources confirmed that discussions took place between the company's senior officials and Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl.

The oil mill, which will be located in Lawngtlai district's Liapha, is expected to be completed within a year. The initiative seeks to procure oil palm from farmers across the Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, and Siaha districts, creating a robust supply chain.

Conversations also tackled the obstacles oil palm growers encounter in the region. Both parties are committed to enhancing cultivation efforts and addressing these challenges to benefit the local agricultural landscape.

