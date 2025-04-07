Left Menu

Pakistani Farmers Rally Against Corporate Farming Under GPI

On April 13, farmers in Pakistan will protest nationwide against corporate farming introduced through the Green Pakistan Initiative. Organized by several farmer associations, the demonstrations aim to prevent evictions and demand fair resource distribution and pricing. The GPI's potential impacts on smallholders are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:01 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Farmers across Pakistan are set to launch a nationwide protest on April 13 in opposition to corporate farming, a system being implemented under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), as reported by Dawn. Numerous rallies and conventions will unfold in different towns and public-sector farms on the designated date. This collective decision emerged from the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee's joint session, along with Anjuman Mazareen Punjab, Hari Jedojehad Committee, Crofter Foundation, and other entities.

The protest seeks to halt corporate farming practices and prevent the eviction of peasants who have cultivated the land for generations, according to the Dawn report. The protesters will also advocate for a ban on constructing controversial canals in southern Punjab and demand the equitable distribution of public-sector agricultural lands to peasants. Additional demands include the withdrawal of eviction notices to tenants for dues amounting to millions and setting the wheat purchase price at PKR 4,000 per 40 kg during the harvesting season.

The GPI is a federal government initiative aimed at boosting agricultural development and addressing environmental concerns by transforming uncultivated lands into high-yield farms utilizing modern technology. This includes advanced irrigation systems, high-quality seeds, AI-driven monitoring, and improved farming equipment, as noted by Dawn. However, farmers and activists express concerns that this shift towards large-scale agribusiness could threaten small landowners, displace peasants from state lands, and restrict their access to vital agricultural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

