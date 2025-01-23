Left Menu

Court Grants Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Medical Leniency in Malegaon Blast Case

Former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur successfully appealed for a delay in her court appearance due to health issues. Previously issued bailable warrant against her was put on hold. Thakur is required to appear by January 30. Her absence risks delaying the 2008 Malegaon blasts trial further.

23-01-2025
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The special NIA court has agreed to delay the court appearance of former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the notorious Malegaon 2008 blasts case. Thakur's legal team filed a request citing a sudden medical condition, resulting in the court holding a previously issued bailable warrant in abeyance. She must now appear by January 30.

Earlier, a bailable warrant was issued for Thakur's non-appearance in November, which required her presence by November 13 to cancel its effects. Her persistent absence, attributed to health issues such as cervical spondylitis and migraines, raises concerns about potential delays in court proceedings.

Additionally, the Supreme Court in August dismissed a plea by co-accused Sameer Kulkarni challenging legal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Malegaon blast case, which resulted in six deaths in 2008, remains highly sensitive, drawing significant legal and public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

