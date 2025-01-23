Delhi Police Swoop Seizes Drugs and Arms Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a significant crackdown ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the city's police force has seized drugs valued at over Rs 20 crores. This operation is a part of a broader initiative to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and it resulted in several arrests.

According to an official statement from the Delhi Police, 504 cases were registered for MCC violations between January 7 and January 22, leading to the arrest of 17,879 individuals. Furthermore, authorities have confiscated substantial quantities of illicit liquor, unlicensed arms, and cash, reflecting the heightened security and law enforcement measures as the February 5 elections draw near.

Among the seized items are 270 unlicensed weapons and 372 cartridges. Additionally, 44,256 liters of illicit liquor, valued at over Rs 1.3 crores, and cash amounting to Rs 4,56,03,745 have been seized. On January 19, police apprehended a liquor supplier involved in smuggling illicit liquor across state borders, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities before the polls.

Political parties are gearing up for the elections, with the AAP aiming for a third consecutive term against rival BJP. In previous elections, AAP dominated, securing the majority of seats, while Congress and BJP trailed behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)