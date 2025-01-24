Left Menu

Top Lawyer Bill McGinley Steps Down from Musk's Government Efficiency Department

Bill McGinley, the leading lawyer at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, has announced his departure. This marks a significant change within the department, indicating potential shifts in operational dynamics. Details are sparse as the announcement was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

