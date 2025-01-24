Top Lawyer Bill McGinley Steps Down from Musk's Government Efficiency Department
Bill McGinley, the leading lawyer at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, has announced his departure. This marks a significant change within the department, indicating potential shifts in operational dynamics. Details are sparse as the announcement was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Bill McGinley, the prominent lawyer heading Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, has announced his resignation, according to sources at the Wall Street Journal.
This development may lead to notable shifts in the department's approach to governance and efficiency under the leadership of Musk.
The exact reasons behind McGinley's departure remain undisclosed, fueling speculation about future organizational changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
