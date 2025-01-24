Argentina Slashes Grain Export Taxes Amid Economic Recovery

In a significant move reflecting Argentina's improved economic health, the government announced a temporary reduction in taxes on grain exports, fulfilling President Javier Milei's campaign promise. The announcement comes as the agricultural sector, crucial to Argentina's economy, grapples with the fallout from persistent drought and low crop prices.

This change, effective from next Monday, will see export taxes on soybeans, wheat, and corn reduced. Economy Minister Luis Caputo emphasized that the administration is committed to lowering taxes, a statement that resonated positively with farmers who have called for financial relief.

The decision aligns with recent signs of economic recovery, marked by growth in November. Analysts anticipate a 'V-shaped recovery,' potentially closing the year on a positive note for President Milei, with reductions in inflation and poverty also in sight.

