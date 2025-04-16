Bumper Wheat Harvest Boosts Punjab's Procurement Targets

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak announced a remarkable wheat harvest season, stressing that the state is well on its way to achieving the procurement target of 124 lakh metric tonnes for the central pool.

Reviewing the procurement operations at Kharar Mandi in Mohali, Kataruchak confirmed that 4.19 LMT of wheat has arrived in mandis, with 3.22 LMT already procured. Payments amounting to Rs 151 crore have been deposited into farmers' accounts, with settlements being made within 24 hours of procurement.

The minister emphasized the high quality of this season's wheat, coinciding with an increase in the state's storage capacity by 31 LMT. Central agencies will directly collect 15 LMT from mandis soon. Laborers loading wheat in mandis have seen their rates rise by 43 paise to Rs 2.64 per sack, reflecting their crucial role in this season's successful operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)