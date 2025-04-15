Left Menu

India's Strategic Wheat Procurement: Meeting Targets Amidst Booming Production

The Indian government has procured 6 million tonnes of wheat in the 2025-26 season, setting a target of 31 million tonnes. Despite a record production forecast, procurement targets are lower, with expectations from Punjab and Haryana. Wheat procurement ensures food security and supports farmers via guaranteed prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:49 IST
The Indian government has purchased approximately 6 million tonnes of wheat since the 2025-26 marketing season commenced on April 1, according to a food ministry official. The procurement target for the current season is set at 31 million tonnes, with an anticipated 20 million tonnes sourced from Punjab and Haryana.

This season's target appears lower than prior expectations, despite the agriculture ministry forecasting a record wheat production of 115 million tonnes for the 2024-25 crop year. Early reports indicate a promising yield, particularly from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, while procurement in Punjab and Haryana is expected to accelerate shortly.

In the previous year, India procured 26.6 million tonnes against a goal of 30-32 million tonnes, surpassing the 26.2 million tonnes of the 2023-24 season. This government operation is crucial for ensuring food security, offering farmers guaranteed prices, and sustaining the Public Distribution System buffer stocks. India remains the world's second-largest wheat producer, trailing China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

