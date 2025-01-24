Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident: Latest Updates from Mumbai

Mumbai Police have taken the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan following an alleged stabbing at his Bandra residence by a Bangladeshi national last week, officials reported Friday. Joint CP of Law and Order, Satyanarayan Choudhary, confirmed that Khan's statement was recorded at his residence, 'Satguru Sharan', on Thursday.

Choudhary added that Kareena Kapoor's statement was also recorded earlier by Bandra Police. The attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly carried out by an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered Khan's home intending to commit theft. During a violent altercation, Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body and was immediately hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police uncovered multiple fingerprints of the suspect at Khan's Bandra residence. Fingerprints were found on the staircase, bathroom door, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room. Authorities believe these fingerprints are pivotal to the investigation. The police allege the suspect attempted to access three separate residences before reaching Khan's with intent to steal. A case has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The accused was apprehended in Thane as he attempted to flee to Bangladesh and has been remanded to police custody.

The suspect's lawyer, Sandeep Shekhane, contests police allegations, claiming inadequate investigation and asserting no evidence of the accused being Bangladeshi. Shekhane stated that his client has resided in Mumbai for over seven years, opposing claims of recent entry from Bangladesh. The court has mandated the police to submit an investigation report within five days.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital post-surgery on Tuesday and acknowledged well-wishers outside his Bandra home. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)