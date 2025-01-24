Telangana Secures Solar Investment at World Economic Forum 2025

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad after a successful stint at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 held in Davos, where he secured a major investment for the state.

On January 24, the Telangana government inked a deal with Akshat Greentech Private Limited to set up a cutting-edge solar cells and modules manufacturing facility. The signing took place at the WEF 2025, with significant presence from both the state leadership, including IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Akshat Greentech Director Girish Gelli.

With an investment of Rs 7,000 crores, the 6.9 GW Solar Cells and Modules manufacturing project is anticipated to generate over 2,500 direct jobs in Hyderabad. This initiative marks a pivotal step in Telangana's quest for dominance in the renewable energy sector.

In line with its new Clean and Green Energy Policy, Telangana aims to position itself as a hub for renewable investments, offering comprehensive support and incentives to investors. Other participating Indian states at the WEF, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, also showcased similar investment opportunities.

The World Economic Forum's 2025 Annual Meeting, held from January 20-24, featured an impressive India Pavilion with eight states vying for international investment. India sent an all-time high delegation to the event, transcending political divides to collectively endorse the nation's economic agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)