Collision Chaos: 25 Injured in Karnataka Vehicle Mishap

A significant road accident in Karnataka's Belgavi district has left 25 people injured. A goods vehicle, transporting MGNREGA workers to their workplace, overturned after its driver attempted to dodge a bullet bike. Authorities revealed the incident occurred on the outskirts of Hosur village, in the Hukkeri Taluk region, along a state highway.

SP Dr. Bheema Shankar Guled from Belagavi confirmed that all injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at BIMS Hospital. Fortunately, there have been no fatalities reported at this time.

As investigations continue, more details about the circumstances surrounding this accident are eagerly anticipated. The authorities are expected to release further information shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)