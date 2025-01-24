Left Menu

Collision Chaos: 25 Injured in Karnataka Vehicle Mishap

A goods vehicle carrying MGNREGA workers overturned in Belgavi, Karnataka, injuring 25 people. The accident happened on a state highway near Hosur village, Hukkeri Taluk, while the driver attempted to avoid a bullet bike. All injured have been hospitalized, with no fatalities reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:04 IST
Collision Chaos: 25 Injured in Karnataka Vehicle Mishap
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant road accident in Karnataka's Belgavi district has left 25 people injured. A goods vehicle, transporting MGNREGA workers to their workplace, overturned after its driver attempted to dodge a bullet bike. Authorities revealed the incident occurred on the outskirts of Hosur village, in the Hukkeri Taluk region, along a state highway.

SP Dr. Bheema Shankar Guled from Belagavi confirmed that all injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at BIMS Hospital. Fortunately, there have been no fatalities reported at this time.

As investigations continue, more details about the circumstances surrounding this accident are eagerly anticipated. The authorities are expected to release further information shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025