Markets Rally: Trump's Tariff Talk Fuels Economic Optimism

Global stock markets received a boost on Friday, riding a wave of optimism driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's softened rhetoric on tariffs against China and the potential for reduced American interest rates. These developments fueled investor confidence worldwide.

President Trump, addressing business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, signaled intentions to lower oil prices, interest rates, and taxes. His remarks, particularly on trade relations with China following a friendly conversation with President Xi Jinping, were seen as a positive indicator for market stability.

Amid these dynamics, Japan's yen strengthened after the Bank of Japan executed a rate hike, the highest since the 2008 financial crisis. European and Asian markets followed suit, reflecting an overall optimistic sentiment in global trade and economic outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)