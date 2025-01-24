Government Curbs Low-Priced Glufosinate Imports

The Indian government on Friday announced a significant policy change, imposing restrictions on the import of the herbicide Glufosinate, unless the price is above Rs 1,289 per kilogram. This move is part of a strategy to control the influx of this chemical into the country.

As stated by the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT), imports priced below the specified CIF value will require a license. However, those exceeding Rs 1,289 per kilogram will not face such constraints. This measure is aimed at regulating trade and ensuring quality standards for agricultural inputs.

From April to November, Glufosinate imports amounted to USD 177 million, down from USD 238.13 million in the previous fiscal year, with China, the US, and Israel being the main exporters. This shift in policy reflects a more cautious approach towards the procurement of foreign agricultural chemicals.

(With inputs from agencies.)