Fed Officials See Optimism in Inflation, Job Market Trends

Federal Reserve officials are optimistic, viewing recent economic data as a sign that inflation is stabilizing near their 2% target, and job market conditions are improving.

In preparation for their upcoming January meeting, the Fed acknowledges reduced concerns about inflation and sustained job gains, though the unpredictability of the new Trump administration's policies adds uncertainty.

Fed chair Jerome Powell noted that the labor market's risks have decreased, with unemployment falling to 4.1%. As such, the Fed may pause interest rate cuts after significant reductions in 2024, while observing future economic trends closely.

