Devastating Blast Strikes Ordnance Factory in Bhandara

An explosion rocked the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, claiming one life and injuring six. Seven have been rescued, but fears remain for others trapped. Intensive rescue efforts by NDRF and local teams are ongoing, with the Maharashtra CM paying tributes to the deceased.

Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An explosion at the ordnance factory in Jawahar Nagar, Maharashtra's Bhandara district, has resulted in the death of one person and injuries to six others. The blast, which occurred on Friday morning, left several more feared trapped under debris as rescue efforts intensify.

According to the District Information Office in Bhandara, the NDRF, along with local teams, is currently engaged in rescue operations. The incident, reported at 10.30 am, caused a fire and building collapse. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the deployment of SDRF and local rescue teams.

The Defence Minister expressed condolences over the tragic event. Firefighters and ambulances were rushed to the scene to assist in rescuing trapped individuals, and the state administration is coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

