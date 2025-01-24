Shein's Cotton Sourcing Shift: Complying with U.S. Legislation

Shein, the prominent online fast-fashion retailer, announced that its contract manufacturers are now required to source cotton from approved regions outside China. This new directive specifically targets the United States, Shein's largest market, to ensure compliance with local legislation.

The restricted regions approved for cotton sourcing include Australia, Brazil, India, the United States, and in certain limited instances, countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, as per the statement submitted to a British parliamentary inquiry.

This initiative is Shein's response to adhere to the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act—a U.S. law designed to prohibit the entry of goods produced through forced labor in China into the American market.

