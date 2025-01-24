Shein's Cotton Sourcing Shift: Complying with U.S. Legislation
Shein, an online fast-fashion retailer, mandates its contract manufacturers to source cotton only from approved regions, excluding China, for products sold in the U.S. This strategy aligns with the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, aimed at preventing forced labor products from entering the U.S. market.
Shein, the prominent online fast-fashion retailer, announced that its contract manufacturers are now required to source cotton from approved regions outside China. This new directive specifically targets the United States, Shein's largest market, to ensure compliance with local legislation.
The restricted regions approved for cotton sourcing include Australia, Brazil, India, the United States, and in certain limited instances, countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, as per the statement submitted to a British parliamentary inquiry.
This initiative is Shein's response to adhere to the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act—a U.S. law designed to prohibit the entry of goods produced through forced labor in China into the American market.
