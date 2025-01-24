Controversy Sparks Over Proposed Waqf Act Amendments

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, head of Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema, has come out strongly against proposed amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. At a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), opposition MPs who voiced dissent were suspended, casting a shadow over the bill's controversy.

The upcoming JPC meeting is set for January 27. Farooq, leading a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Ulemas, emphasized consultations with Leh and Kargil's religious leaders, who also oppose the amendments, arguing they would disempower Muslims and infringe on their rights.

Critiquing the government's unilateral approach, Farooq highlighted the need for wider consultation. While denying opposition to reforms that could strengthen the Waqf, he condemned the JPC's handling of dissent. Meanwhile, JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal attributed the bill's referral to the JPC to Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)