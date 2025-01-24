Left Menu

NHRC Probes Lineman's Electrocution in Gurugram

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken notice of a lineman's electrocution in Gurugram, Haryana. Notices have been sent to officials for a detailed report on the incident, including the status of any FIR and compensation for the family of the deceased.

24-01-2025
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an investigation into the unfortunate death of a lineman in Gurugram, Haryana, due to electrocution. The incident, reportedly occurring on January 21 in Sikanderpur Badha, happened when the lineman was electrocuted while performing maintenance on an electricity transformer. The power supply was allegedly restored during these operations, leading to this tragic event.

NHRC has issued notices to the Chairman of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the Gurugram Police Commissioner, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks. This report is expected to provide details on the First Information Report (FIR) status and any compensation extended to the deceased's family.

The Commission recognizes the severity of the situation, indicating potential human rights violations if the media report's claims prove accurate. The family alleges negligence on the part of the electricity department led to this incident, according to a media report published on January 22, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

