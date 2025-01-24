Left Menu

Saudi-U.S. Economic Expansion: A $600 Billion Journey

Saudi Arabia's Economy Minister Faisal Alibrahim announced a $600 billion expansion in investments and procurement with the U.S. This collaboration, aimed at enhancing the strong bilateral relationship, might reach $1 trillion. The focus remains on long-term oil market stability amid fluctuating prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:56 IST
Saudi-U.S. Economic Expansion: A $600 Billion Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant announcement, Saudi Arabia's Economy Minister Faisal Alibrahim revealed the kingdom's ambitious $600 billion package with the United States. This strategic expansion includes investments and procurement from both public and private sectors.

The announcement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the investment figure should hit $1 trillion. While attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Alibrahim emphasized that this initiative mirrors the robust relationship between the two nations. Despite Trump's proposition, Saudi Arabia maintains a commitment to invest upward of $600 billion in the U.S.

Alibrahim also addressed the oil market, underscoring the kingdom's focus on long-term stability to meet rising demand. Fluctuations in oil prices followed Trump's remarks, with Riyadh remaining cautious about immediate price changes. Additionally, the World Economic Forum will regularly convene in Saudi Arabia from 2026, highlighting the kingdom's growing global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025