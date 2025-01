Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Oil Refinery Blaze

Ukrainian drones launched a night-time strike on a Russian oil refinery in Ryazan, igniting a fire and damaging vital equipment, according to four industry sources. The sources reported that oil storage facilities were engulfed in flames and critical refinery equipment, including a railway loading rack and a hydrotreater unit, were damaged.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its air defenses repelled a significant Ukrainian drone attack, intercepting 121 drones aimed at 13 regions, including Moscow. The Ministry did not disclose any casualties or damages but confirmed that 20 drones targeted the Ryazan region.

Ukraine acknowledged its attack on the Ryazan refinery, with officials identifying it as a target along with the Kremniy plant in Bryansk. Social media channels circulated unverified footage showing what bloggers claimed were large fires in Ryazan. Despite the reported disruption, the Ryazan refinery remains a crucial facility, processing 13.1 million metric tons annually.

