Trump Claims Distance from Ukraine Conflict in Social Media Statement
Former US President Donald Trump has distanced himself from the ongoing Ukraine conflict. In a social media statement, Trump emphasized he had no involvement in the war, labeling it 'Biden's war.' He clarified his previous commitment to resolving the conflict swiftly as 'a little bit sarcastic.'
Trump criticized the conflict as 'Biden's war,' asserting that during his own presidency, he managed to prevent such a situation. His statement is in stark contrast to his earlier campaign pledge to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of assuming office.
Last month, Trump admitted that his previous commitment to resolving the war quickly was intended to be 'a little bit sarcastic.' The former president's comments continue to spark discussions about US involvement in international conflicts and responsibilities borne by administrations.
