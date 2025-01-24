Paytm Slams Unverified Reports of ED Probe

Paytm has refuted claims that it has received new inquiries from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amid reports of involvement in a cryptocurrency scam investigation.

The company labeled media reports as 'factually incorrect and misleading,' reiterating that previous probes targeted independent merchants, not Paytm or its subsidiaries.

Despite an 8.4% drop in One97 Communications' share value, it partially recovered. Paytm advises stakeholders to disregard unverified reports and assures prompt disclosure of any significant developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)