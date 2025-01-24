Left Menu

Paytm Slams Unverified Reports of ED Probe

Paytm denies receiving any fresh communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amidst reports of a cryptocurrency scam probe involving Chinese nationals. Shares of the company saw a temporary dip but recovered partially. Paytm insists previous enquiries pertain to independent merchants, not the firm itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm has refuted claims that it has received new inquiries from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amid reports of involvement in a cryptocurrency scam investigation.

The company labeled media reports as 'factually incorrect and misleading,' reiterating that previous probes targeted independent merchants, not Paytm or its subsidiaries.

Despite an 8.4% drop in One97 Communications' share value, it partially recovered. Paytm advises stakeholders to disregard unverified reports and assures prompt disclosure of any significant developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

