Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Aid for Bhandara Blast Victims

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has pledged a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who perished in the recent ordnance factory blast in Bhandara district. The announcement, made through the Chief Minister's Office on X (formerly Twitter), comes as a form of financial relief for the bereaved families.

Tragically, the explosion in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district has resulted in eight fatalities, and rescue operations have led to the saving of 13 individuals. Among the injured, five are currently receiving medical attention, with some transferred to Nagpur for further treatment, according to Nagpur Range Inspector General Dilip Patil Bhujbal.

Bhandara Collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed that the rescue operations have concluded and further investigations are underway. A committee has been formed to probe the incident's causes. Following the accident, efforts are being made to safely remove five tonnes of RDX still present at the site, with new safety protocols being developed to avert future accidents.

