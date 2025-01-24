Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Aid for Bhandara Blast Victims

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of victims who died in Bhandara's ordnance factory explosion. The death toll rose to eight with ongoing rescue efforts. Officials have prioritized safety procedures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:58 IST
Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Aid for Bhandara Blast Victims
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has pledged a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who perished in the recent ordnance factory blast in Bhandara district. The announcement, made through the Chief Minister's Office on X (formerly Twitter), comes as a form of financial relief for the bereaved families.

Tragically, the explosion in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district has resulted in eight fatalities, and rescue operations have led to the saving of 13 individuals. Among the injured, five are currently receiving medical attention, with some transferred to Nagpur for further treatment, according to Nagpur Range Inspector General Dilip Patil Bhujbal.

Bhandara Collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed that the rescue operations have concluded and further investigations are underway. A committee has been formed to probe the incident's causes. Following the accident, efforts are being made to safely remove five tonnes of RDX still present at the site, with new safety protocols being developed to avert future accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025