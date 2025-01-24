Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Aid for Bhandara Blast Victims
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of victims who died in Bhandara's ordnance factory explosion. The death toll rose to eight with ongoing rescue efforts. Officials have prioritized safety procedures to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has pledged a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who perished in the recent ordnance factory blast in Bhandara district. The announcement, made through the Chief Minister's Office on X (formerly Twitter), comes as a form of financial relief for the bereaved families.
Tragically, the explosion in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district has resulted in eight fatalities, and rescue operations have led to the saving of 13 individuals. Among the injured, five are currently receiving medical attention, with some transferred to Nagpur for further treatment, according to Nagpur Range Inspector General Dilip Patil Bhujbal.
Bhandara Collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed that the rescue operations have concluded and further investigations are underway. A committee has been formed to probe the incident's causes. Following the accident, efforts are being made to safely remove five tonnes of RDX still present at the site, with new safety protocols being developed to avert future accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
