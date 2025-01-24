Left Menu

Centenarian Car Keeps Netaji Relics Alive in Ranchi

The Chatterjee family in Ranchi preserves a Fiat 514 car, once used by freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 1940. Despite offers to sell the historic vehicle, the family maintains its legacy, as Arup Chatterjee shoulders the challenging task of its upkeep, emphasizing its unparalleled historical value.

The family treasures the car as it is linked to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The nearly century-old Fiat 514 car, a significant relic from India's freedom struggle, finds its custodian in the Chatterjee family of Ranchi. Purchased in 1932 by Dr. Fanindra Nath Chatterjee, it was famously used by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose during a key phase in 1940.

As Arup Chatterjee recounts, Netaji traveled from Chakradharpur to Ranchi and Ramgarh in this very car on March 20, 1940, for a Congress Convention. Given the close ties between his grandfather, Dr. Chatterjee, and Dr. Yadugopal Mukherjee, a confidant of Netaji, the legacy of this car remains deeply cherished.

Despite the passing years and numerous offers to purchase this invaluable piece of history, the family remains adamant in preserving it. Arup, an automobile expert, dedicates himself to the intricate maintenance of the now vintage car, underscoring its irreplaceable historical significance.

