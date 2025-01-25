Left Menu

Gujarat Police Gears Up for Coldplay's Mega Concert

The Gujarat Police are meticulously preparing for Coldplay's concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25-26. With over 3,800 police personnel, metal detectors, and 400 CCTV cameras deployed, the event is under tight security. Plainclothes officers, including females, ensure fan safety in this highly anticipated event.

Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the Coldplay concert scheduled at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, significant security measures have been put in place by the Gujarat Police. The event, slated for January 25 and 26, will see the deployment of over 3,800 police personnel accompanied by metal detectors to ensure maximum safety, according to JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Kumar Badgujar.

In addition to the substantial police presence, 400 CCTV cameras will monitor the stadium's activities, and plainclothes officers, including female personnel, will be on duty to safeguard attendees. 'Thorough checks will be conducted at entry points with specialized barricading to prevent unverified access,' emphasized JCP Badgujar.

The Ahmedabad Police Commissioner recently inspected the venue, examining security details, including the CCTV and police control rooms, to ensure robust arrangements. Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad forms part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' following remarkable performances at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

