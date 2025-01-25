Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Pune: Two Women Dead After Moped Crushed by Truck

A tragic incident in Pune claimed the lives of two women whose moped was crushed by an overturned truck. The police have arrested the truck driver and are investigating to determine the accident's cause. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Pune on Friday evening when a moped carrying two women was crushed under the load of a truck, resulting in both passengers' deaths, according to police reports.

The incident occurred as the truck, en route from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, lost control and overturned, leading to the fatalities. The driver, now in police custody, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Investigations are currently being conducted to ascertain the precise cause of the accident, with authorities awaiting further information. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

