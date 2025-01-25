Left Menu

Nation Honors 942 Heroes with Gallantry and Service Medals

The Central government announced the awardees of gallantry and service medals on Republic Day 2025, recognizing 942 personnel across police, fire services, Home Guard, and Civil Defence. This list includes five posthumous gallantry medal recipients. The awards honor exceptional service and courage in life-threatening situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to the heroic efforts of its security and emergency personnel, the Central government announced the recipients of gallantry and service medals on Republic Day, 2025. A total of 942 individuals across police, fire services, Home Guard, and Civil Defence were recognized in this year's honors list.

Notably, five brave individuals were posthumously awarded gallantry medals, highlighting their extraordinary courage and sacrifice. This group includes Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and others from various forces.

Among the 942 awards, 95 were for gallantry, and the remaining were designated for meritorious and distinguished service. The gallantry awards spotlight personnel from conflict-prone areas, underscoring their dedication to ensuring safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

