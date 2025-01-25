Mahakumbh's Mystical Healer: Baba Artatrana's Miraculous Touch

The Mahakumbh event is attracting millions, with mystical figures like Baba Artatrana, who claims to cure complex diseases with the touch of his feet. His assertions, including curing cancer, have drawn large queues of hopeful devotees.

Operating since 2007, Baba Artatrana says his divine treatment requires no medicine, offering cures through phone consultations and listening to mantras on YouTube for those far away. His self-proclaimed track record includes treating millions during the Corona pandemic.

Baba Artatrana travels internationally, intending to share his alleged powers, which he attributes to blessings from Lord Shiva, boasting a success rate of 99 percent. Mahakumbh, ongoing until February 26, features key bathing dates that draw further interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)