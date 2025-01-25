Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Alleges AAP-BJP Collusion Amid Delhi Elections

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused AAP and BJP of collusion, describing AAP as BJP's 'B Team'. He claimed that the RSS inspired Anna Hazare's movement, criticized ECI's impartiality under Modi-Shah, and emphasized Congress's challenges to ECI decisions ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:37 IST
Jairam Ramesh Alleges AAP-BJP Collusion Amid Delhi Elections
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of collusion, describing AAP as the BJP's 'B Team'. Speaking at a press event, Ramesh suggested a connection between Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underpinning his assertions of a strategic alliance between the two political entities.

Ramesh claimed, "BJP and AAP are two sides of the same coin. We are fighting against both parties. There's active collusion." He further accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceit in gaining power and critiqued his administration's performance against the backdrop of Sheila Dikshit's tenure, which he credited for robust developmental policies.

In a broader electoral context, Ramesh alleged a systemic undermining of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) independence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed concern over the integrity of election processes, stressing Congress's legal challenges to ECI's decisions amidst what he perceives as a lack of transparency and impartiality over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025