Jairam Ramesh Alleges AAP-BJP Collusion Amid Delhi Elections

In a sharp critique, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of collusion, describing AAP as the BJP's 'B Team'. Speaking at a press event, Ramesh suggested a connection between Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underpinning his assertions of a strategic alliance between the two political entities.

Ramesh claimed, "BJP and AAP are two sides of the same coin. We are fighting against both parties. There's active collusion." He further accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceit in gaining power and critiqued his administration's performance against the backdrop of Sheila Dikshit's tenure, which he credited for robust developmental policies.

In a broader electoral context, Ramesh alleged a systemic undermining of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) independence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed concern over the integrity of election processes, stressing Congress's legal challenges to ECI's decisions amidst what he perceives as a lack of transparency and impartiality over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)