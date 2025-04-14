Karnataka Minister Slams BJP as 'RSS Stooges' Over Caste Census Stance
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes BJP for their opposition to minority rights and caste-based allocations, accusing them of aligning with RSS ideology. He calls for the central government to follow Karnataka's example in budget allocation for SCs and STs. Kharge reiterates Congress' commitment to caste census.
Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge launched a scathing critique of the BJP, branding its leaders as 'RSS stooges' for their opposition to caste-based allocations and minority rights. His comments follow a report on the state's caste census, which appears to put BJP's understanding of the Constitution into question.
Addressing reporters, Kharge emphasized, 'Muslims are recognized as minorities by the Constitution. The BJP's failure to grasp this fundamental is indicative of a broader misunderstanding of constitutional principles. The central government's reluctance to empower marginalized communities, including SCs, STs, and backward classes, reveals its ideological bond with RSS.'
Kharge called on the central administration led by PM Modi to emulate Karnataka's budgetary allocation model for SCs and STs, aligned with population demographics. He reiterated Congress's steadfast endorsement of the caste census, criticizing the BJP for deviating from its manifesto and aligning with RSS doctrine, which he claims sidelines equality.
