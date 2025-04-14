Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Accuses BJP of RSS Allegiance in Caste Census Row

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticized the BJP, labeling them as 'stooges of RSS,' accusing them of sidelining minority rights and caste-based policies. Highlighting the state's caste census, he urged the central government to emulate Karnataka's budget allocations for SCs and STs, accusing BJP of neglecting equality due to ideological leanings.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge launched a sharp critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, condemning its members as 'stooges of RSS.' This was in response to the BJP's stance on minority rights and caste-based allocations, following a report on Karnataka's caste census.

Kharge, speaking to the media, asserted that Muslims are recognized as minorities under the Constitution. He criticized the BJP for its alleged lack of understanding of the Constitution, specifically pointing fingers at CT Ravi. Kharge accused the BJP of opposing policies designed to empower marginalized communities, linking this opposition to their ideological allegiance to the RSS.

Highlighting the Congress party's commitment to the caste census, Kharge called on the central government to follow Karnataka's example in budget allocation based on the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He reiterated Congress's clear stance on the issue, accusing the central government of being swayed by RSS's ideology rather than its own manifesto. This followed the BJP's backlash against the state's report on the caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

