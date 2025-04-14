RSS Delhi Pays Homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on 135th Birth Anniversary

The RSS Delhi unit commemorated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, highlighting his pivotal contributions to India's social change. The tribute took place at his memorial on Alipur Road, underscoring his role in shaping the nation's constitutional framework.

Addressing the gathering, RSS Delhi 'prant' chief Anil Agarwal emphasized Ambedkar's invaluable efforts in fostering social harmony and nation-building. Attendees, including swayamsevaks and karyakartas, pledged to uphold the values advocated by Ambedkar and to further his vision of equality and justice.

Ambedkar's vision and work have been instrumental in crafting an equitable society, impacting millions. The RSS statement stressed the need to fight against social inequality and build an inclusive India, inspired by Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)