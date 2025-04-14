RSS Delhi Pays Homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on 135th Birth Anniversary
The RSS Delhi unit paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, acknowledging his role in transforming India's social structure. The event at Alipur Road saw pledges to embody Ambedkar's ideals for social equality and justice, emphasizing his lasting impact on society.
- Country:
- India
The RSS Delhi unit commemorated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, highlighting his pivotal contributions to India's social change. The tribute took place at his memorial on Alipur Road, underscoring his role in shaping the nation's constitutional framework.
Addressing the gathering, RSS Delhi 'prant' chief Anil Agarwal emphasized Ambedkar's invaluable efforts in fostering social harmony and nation-building. Attendees, including swayamsevaks and karyakartas, pledged to uphold the values advocated by Ambedkar and to further his vision of equality and justice.
Ambedkar's vision and work have been instrumental in crafting an equitable society, impacting millions. The RSS statement stressed the need to fight against social inequality and build an inclusive India, inspired by Ambedkar's enduring legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- Delhi
- Ambedkar
- tribute
- birth anniversary
- social justice
- equality
- inclusion
- memorial
- vision
ALSO READ
Water Woes and Economic Unrest: Martinique's Struggle for Equality and Justice
Empowering Haryana's Youth: Voices for Digitalisation and Equality
Chintan Shivir 2025: Strengthening Social Justice and Empowerment for Marginalized Communities
African Development Bank Amplifies Commitment to Gender Equality in Côte d'Ivoire
Remembering Babuji: A Tribute to Social Justice Pioneer Jagjivan Ram