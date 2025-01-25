Vibrant Youth Rally Marks 15th National Voters Day in Vijayawada

In a vibrant display of democratic spirit, thousands of students and newly eligible voters thronged the streets of Vijayawada on Saturday, marking the 15th National Voters Day. The rally, spearheaded by Lakshmi Sha, NTR District Collector, alongside SV Rajasekhar Babu, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police, embarked from Old GGH and concluded at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

The event, forming a part of nationwide celebrations held annually on January 25, commemorated the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. This year's theme, 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure,' reinforced the crucial role of voting, urging newly eligible voters to enroll in the electoral rolls. National Voters Day seeks to foster inclusive and qualitative engagement in the electoral process, particularly among the youth, and this year's enthusiastic participation in Vijayawada underscored this objective.

Similar events unfolded throughout India, promoting voter awareness and democratic participation. Occurring shortly after the historic 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the world's largest democratic exercise, the celebration also highlighted 75 years of the Election Commission's service. Notably, India's electoral database is nearing the monumental 100-crore mark, with 21.7 crore young electors casting a prominent presence and a marked increase in the electoral gender ratio. President Droupadi Murmu is poised to acknowledge outstanding state and district officials with the Best Electoral Practices Awards, celebrating initiatives that have boosted voter participation and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)