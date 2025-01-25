CBI Officials Honored with Prestigious Police Medals

In a distinguished ceremony, officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were ceremoniously awarded the President's Police Medals for both Distinguished and Meritorious Service. These accolades were conferred by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on a notable Saturday event, as detailed in an official release.

The roster of honored officers included noteworthy figures such as Datla Sreenivasa, an IPS officer from the 1997 Madhya Pradesh cadre, serving as Joint Director of the North East zone, stationed in Guwahati. Also recognized were Ghanshyam Upadhyay, Joint Director of the Economic Offence zone in New Delhi, and Tejpal Singh, serving as Assistant Inspector General in the Policy Division, New Delhi.

Additionally, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service celebrated the exemplary efforts of officers like Rajiv Ranjan from the 2005 Sikkim cadre, leading the Ranchi zone, and Kuldeep Dwivedi from the 2005 Jharkhand cadre, Deputy Director at the head office in New Delhi. Their commitment continues to reinforce the efficacy and integrity of the CBI at a national level.

