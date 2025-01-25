CM Yadav Honors Legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia in Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav paid tribute to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her death anniversary in Gwalior. He highlighted her significant contributions to his party and her unwavering faith in democracy, reaffirming her enduring influence on both politics and his personal life.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Gwalior to commemorate the death anniversary of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, paying floral tributes at her statue at Gwalior airport. He highlighted her vast contributions to his party and democracy.
'Today marks the death anniversary of our ideal Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia since the Jana Sangh days,' CM Yadav noted while reminiscing about his personal connection and her inspiring personality during challenging times. He equated her efforts to those of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kushabhau Thackeray.
On social media, CM Yadav praised Rajmata's unparalleled contributions in building the Jan Sangh and BJP, emphasizing her love, sacrifice, and dedication's enduring influence on his mission to serve the nation through the 'Save the Constitution' campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
