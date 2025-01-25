Left Menu

Honoring ASHA: India's Unsung Healthcare Heroes Shine

The Union Health Ministry honored ASHAs as special invitees at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, recognizing their crucial role in India's health initiatives. Over 10.29 lakh ASHAs are pivotal in healthcare, connecting communities to essential services and advancing public health across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:56 IST
Honoring ASHA: India's Unsung Healthcare Heroes Shine
Union Health Ministry hosts ASHAs workers as special guest (Photo/ Union Health Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry recently highlighted the invaluable role of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) by inviting them as special guests to the 76th Republic Day celebrations. This gesture serves to honor their steadfast dedication and essential contributions to India's healthcare system.

The initiative not only boosts the morale of these health workers but also emphasizes their significant impact on public health advancements nationwide. Union Health Secretary praised ASHAs as the foundation of health schemes, particularly citing their vital role in the TB elimination mission as a testament to their grassroots efforts.

Currently, with over 10.29 lakh ASHAs serving across India, they act as a critical link between communities and key health services. Their efforts in maternal care, immunization, and non-communicable disease management showcase their pivotal role. Upon arrival in Delhi, ASHAs were welcomed warmly, marking their crucial participation in the upcoming Republic Day parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

