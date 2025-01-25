Diplomatic Dialogues: Moldova and Ukraine's Strategic Discussion

Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv for a crucial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as announced on social media platform X.

The discussions aim to focus on vital issues such as security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and mutual support on the European Union path. The context is critical as Moldova grapples with an energy crisis after the cessation of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine, a situation complicated by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Kyiv's refusal to renegotiate the gas transit deal follows nearly three years of Moscow's full-scale invasion. Although Moldova asserts alternative routes are possible, Russia demands payment of an alleged $709 million debt, a claim Moldova disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)