Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation

In a landmark move, Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the UCC portal, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun. This step establishes a uniform framework for personal laws across the state.

The newly notified Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024 standardizes legal processes around marriage, divorce, and inheritance, while emphasizing individual rights and social harmony. The Act is applicable statewide, including residents living outside Uttarakhand, but excludes Scheduled Tribes and certain protected communities under constitutional provisions.

Provisions within the Act dictate marriage conditions, requiring both parties to meet specific legal age and mental fitness standards. Additionally, a structured process for marriage registration is mandated, with timelines set for compliance. A transparent appeal procedure and penalties for false registration information reinforce the code's integrity.

