Left Menu

Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand becomes the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, aiming to simplify personal laws concerning marriage and inheritance. The UCC portal launches ahead of PM Modi's visit. Exemptions are provided for certain tribes and communities under the new legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:10 IST
Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/Pushkar Singh Dhami's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the UCC portal, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun. This step establishes a uniform framework for personal laws across the state.

The newly notified Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024 standardizes legal processes around marriage, divorce, and inheritance, while emphasizing individual rights and social harmony. The Act is applicable statewide, including residents living outside Uttarakhand, but excludes Scheduled Tribes and certain protected communities under constitutional provisions.

Provisions within the Act dictate marriage conditions, requiring both parties to meet specific legal age and mental fitness standards. Additionally, a structured process for marriage registration is mandated, with timelines set for compliance. A transparent appeal procedure and penalties for false registration information reinforce the code's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025