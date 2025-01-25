Left Menu

Court Grants Businessman Sidhant Gupta Permission to Travel Overseas Amid Money Laundering Investigation

The Rouse Avenue Court has allowed businessman Sidhant Gupta, accused in a money laundering case, to travel to Singapore for personal reasons. His Look Out Circular will be suspended during his trip from January 25 to February 8, 2025, after he posts a surety bond and FDR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue Court has permitted businessman Sidhant Gupta to embark on an overseas trip, recognizing his constitutional right to free movement. Gupta, accused in a money laundering case, is the director of Kwality Ltd. and sought a suspension of his Look Out Circular to travel to Singapore for personal reasons.

Presiding over the case, Principal District and Sessions Judge Anuj Bajaj Chandna granted Gupta's request to travel from January 25 to February 8, 2025. The court conditionally approved his application, requiring Gupta to provide a surety bond and a fixed deposit receipt of Rs. 6 lakh. This decision ensures the LOC remains suspended during his journey.

Despite ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, the court noted that Gupta's anticipatory bail hearing is pending on January 30, 2025. The court emphasized that the limited travel period poses no prejudice to the ongoing probe. Gupta aims to accompany his daughter to Singapore for her studies, highlighting the trip's personal significance.

