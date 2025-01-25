Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Bust: Major Seizure and Arrests in Smuggling Crackdown

In a significant operation at Mumbai Airport, authorities arrested two individuals and seized illegal drugs, gold, and foreign currency valued in crores. The operation saw the confiscation of 751 grams of narcotics, 1.16 kilograms of gold, and significant foreign currency, highlighting intensified anti-smuggling efforts.

In a significant breakthrough against smuggling activities, the Airport Commissionerate in Mumbai, Zone-III, conducted a successful operation, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. Conducted over January 24-25, the crackdown led to the seizure of illegal drugs, gold, and foreign currency worth crores.

During this rigorous operation, authorities seized an impressive 751 grams of narcotics, estimated to be worth around Rs 7.51 crore, in a single case. Additionally, they confiscated 1.16 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 86.68 lakh, across two separate cases. Further, foreign currency amounting to Rs 22.40 lakh was seized in one instance, underscoring the operation's scale.

The apprehension of two suspects involved in these illicit activities marks a robust step forward in the Customs Department's ongoing battle against smuggling and illegal trafficking at the airport. The operation reflects the department's unwavering dedication to law enforcement and its commitment to maintaining vigilance. (ANI)

