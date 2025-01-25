Left Menu

President Murmu Calls for Voter Unity on National Voters' Day

President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to rise above narrow-mindedness while voting, emphasizing India's democracy as a global example. During National Voters' Day, she lauded the Election Commission's efforts and presented awards for exemplary electoral practices. Murmu highlighted the importance of inclusive voting in strengthening Indian democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:31 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/X/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
In a call for unity and responsibility, President Droupadi Murmu urged voters to transcend narrow-mindedness, discrimination, and temptation during their electoral participation. Speaking at the 15th National Voters' Day celebrations in the capital, the President highlighted India's democratic system as a model for nations worldwide.

The President applauded the efforts of the Election Commission in fostering inclusive democracy, noting significant milestones, including increased female participation and measures for senior, differently-abled, and tribal voters. On this occasion, Murmu presented the Best Electoral Practices Awards to commendable officials and received 'India Votes 2024: A Saga of Democracy' from Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Murmu emphasized the foundational role of informed and dedicated voters, asserting that enlightened voting practices fortify democracy. She praised the Election Commission's 75 years of service, recognizing their role in conducting numerous national and state elections and promoting electoral awareness since National Voters' Day's inception in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

