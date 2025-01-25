President Murmu Calls for Voter Unity on National Voters' Day

In a call for unity and responsibility, President Droupadi Murmu urged voters to transcend narrow-mindedness, discrimination, and temptation during their electoral participation. Speaking at the 15th National Voters' Day celebrations in the capital, the President highlighted India's democratic system as a model for nations worldwide.

The President applauded the efforts of the Election Commission in fostering inclusive democracy, noting significant milestones, including increased female participation and measures for senior, differently-abled, and tribal voters. On this occasion, Murmu presented the Best Electoral Practices Awards to commendable officials and received 'India Votes 2024: A Saga of Democracy' from Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Murmu emphasized the foundational role of informed and dedicated voters, asserting that enlightened voting practices fortify democracy. She praised the Election Commission's 75 years of service, recognizing their role in conducting numerous national and state elections and promoting electoral awareness since National Voters' Day's inception in 2011.

