Athawale Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on India's Democracy

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, following Gandhi's controversial comments made during his visit to the United States. Athawale accused Gandhi of attempting to weaken democratic institutions and misleading the public.

In an interview with ANI, Athawale suggested that Rahul Gandhi habitually questions the legitimacy of electoral processes whenever his party, Congress, fares poorly at the polls. He highlighted that the Congress, during its tenure, introduced the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and never questioned them when they performed well in elections.

Rahul Gandhi's statements in Boston, where he implied that India's Election Commission was compromised, drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Citing alleged voter list discrepancies in Maharashtra, Gandhi's claims were met with accusations from the BJP of insulting national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)