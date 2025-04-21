Left Menu

Athawale Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on India's Democracy

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale rebuked Rahul Gandhi for his statements in the US, accusing him of undermining India's democratic institutions by questioning the electoral process only when Congress performs poorly. The remarks sparked backlash from the BJP, which accused Gandhi of misleading the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:21 IST
Athawale Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on India's Democracy
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, following Gandhi's controversial comments made during his visit to the United States. Athawale accused Gandhi of attempting to weaken democratic institutions and misleading the public.

In an interview with ANI, Athawale suggested that Rahul Gandhi habitually questions the legitimacy of electoral processes whenever his party, Congress, fares poorly at the polls. He highlighted that the Congress, during its tenure, introduced the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and never questioned them when they performed well in elections.

Rahul Gandhi's statements in Boston, where he implied that India's Election Commission was compromised, drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Citing alleged voter list discrepancies in Maharashtra, Gandhi's claims were met with accusations from the BJP of insulting national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025